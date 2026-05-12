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Rupee falls to record low of 95.63 against US dollar

On Monday, the rupee tanked 79 paise to settle at its record low of 95.28 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:50 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:50 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

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