Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee falls to record low of 96.25 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.19, then fell further to 96.25 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 04:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 04:22 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

Follow us on :

Follow Us