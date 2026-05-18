Rupee falls to record low of 96.25 against US dollar in early trade

<p>The rupee slumped to an all-time low of 96.25 in early trade on Monday, as elevated crude oil prices, global uncertainty, and a stronger dollar continue to remain key risks for the domestic unit.</p><p>Forex traders informed higher crude oil prices, a stronger US dollar, and ongoing geopolitical tensions have together created a difficult environment for emerging market currencies, and the rupee is now clearly reflecting that stress.</p>.Stock markets slump in early trade on surging oil prices amid escalation in tensions in West Asia.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.19, then fell further to 96.25 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 44 paise from its previous close.</p><p>The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.32, higher by 0.04 per cent due to simmering Iran tensions.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading up 1.83 per cent at USD 111.26 per barrel in futures trade.</p><p>On Friday, the Indian rupee crashed below the 96/USD mark on Friday before closing at an all-time low of 95.81 against the US dollar.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>