<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rupee">rupee</a> depreciated 20 paise to an all-time low of 96.90 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday weighed down by a strong dollar and elevated crude oil prices amid simmering Iran-US tensions.</p>.<p>Forex traders said the outflow by FIIs and decline in equity benchmark indices also pressured the rupee.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.89 against the US dollar, then slipped further to 96.90, registering a fall of 20 paise from its previous close.</p>.Rupee falls to 96.60 in intraday trade; settles at all-time low of 96.52/USD.<p>On Tuesday, the Indian rupee slumped for the eighth consecutive session and ended 50 paise down at its record low of 96.70 against the US dollar.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.262, up 0.01 per cent.</p>.<p>Brent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crude-oil">crude</a>, the global oil benchmark, was trading down 0.35 per cent USD 110.59 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.<p>On the domestic equity market front, Sensex tanked 517.11 points to 74,667.51 in early trade while Nifty dropped 152.45 points to 23,475.80.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors turned net sellers after three sessions of buying and offloaded equities worth Rs 2,457.49 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.</p>