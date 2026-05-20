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Rupee falls to record low of 96.90 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the outflow by FIIs and decline in equity benchmark indices also pressured the rupee.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 04:50 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 04:50 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

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