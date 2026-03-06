<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rupee">rupee </a>stayed firm and gained 2 paise to 91.62 against the US dollar on Friday after the US announced a 30-day waiver for Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil, easing pressure on the global energy flow amid the ongoing war in West Asia.</p><p>Forex traders said that the negative domestic equity markets and withdrawal of foreign funds resisted the rupee's upward move despite a retreating American currency.</p><p>Amid the escalating war involving the US, Israel and Iran, the American administration has announced a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday said that "this stop-gap measure will alleviate pressure caused by Iran's attempt to take global energy hostage".</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at its previous session's closing level of 91.64 and gained 2 paise to 91.62 against the greenback.</p><p>The Indian currency recovered 41 paise to settle at 91.64 against the dollar on Thursday after losing 97 paise in the preceding two sessions.</p><p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.37 per cent lower at 98.94.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was down 1.05 per cent at $84.51 per barrel in futures trade.</p><p>On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex lost 388.23 points or 0.49 per cent to 79,627.67, while Nifty fell 118.30 points or 0.48 per cent to 24,647.60 in early trade.</p><p>Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 3,752.52 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.</p>