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Rupee gains 20 paise to 93.15 against US dollar in early trade

Investor sentiment turned positive after US President Donald Trump said that a second round of talks with Iran could be held "over the next two days".
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 07:17 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 07:17 IST
Business NewsRupeedollar

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