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Rupee gains 33 paise to 92.85 against US dollar in early trade

On Thursday, the rupee logged one of its steepest single-day gains in many years and settled 152 paise higher at 93.18 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 04:56 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 04:56 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

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