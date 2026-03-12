<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rupee">rupee </a>tumbled 35 paise to hit all-time intra-day low of 92.36 against the US dollar on Thursday as global crude oil prices kept rising overnight and showed no signs of easing amid the raging <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-us-israel-war-live-updates-oil-fields-navy-strait-of-hormuz-uae-kuwait-bahrain-lebanon-donald-trump-key-highlights-mojtaba-khamenei-irgc-israel-netanyahu-3927405">war in West Asia</a>.</p>.<p>A stronger greenback, and weak sentiments in the domestic equity markets further weighed on the rupee, which was already on a weak footing in early trade due to heavy FII outflows, forex traders said.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 92.25 but kept falling to hit an all-time intra-day low of 92.36 against the US dollar, losing 35 paise from its previous close.</p>.Rupee falls 53 paise to close at all-time low of 92.35 against US dollar.<p>The rupee had seen its previous record intra-day low of 92.35 against the greenback on March 9.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, it declined 16 paise to settle at 92.01 against the US dollar.</p>.<p>The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.18 per cent higher at 99.40.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 6.72 per cent at USD 98.16 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.Brent crude oil jumps above $100 a barrel as Iran's attacks on shipping worsen supply concerns.<p>On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex plunged 445.26 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 76,418.45 points, while the Nifty was down 121.70 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 23,745.15.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 6,267.31 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to exchange data.</p>