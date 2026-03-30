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Rupee hits all-time low before closing at 94.70 against dollar

The rupee started Monday trading on a positive note up by 1.3%, from the record low of 94.85 on March 27.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 16:51 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 16:51 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarketsUSD

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