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Rupee hits fresh all-time low; ends slightly higher at 95.64 against US dollar

The rupee has become the worst-performing currency in Asia for the year, registering a loss of over 6 per cent so far this year.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 10:34 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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