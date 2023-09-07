Rupee falls 2 paise to hit lowest level of 83.15 against US dollar

The rupee fell 2 paise to hit the lowest level of 83.15 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid a strong American currency and elevated crude oil prices.

Forex traders said, massive selling of equities by foreign investors in the past few sessions and subdued market sentiment also put pressure on the Indian currency.

Crude oil breached the level of USD 90 per barrel after oil producing countries agreed to extend supply cut till December this year, while dollar strengthened on safe-haven demand.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.15 against the dollar, 2 paise lower from its previous close. The unit traded in a narrow range of 83.14 to 83.16 against the greenback.