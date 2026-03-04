<p>Bengaluru: The Indian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rupee">rupee</a> on Wednesday recorded its steepest two-session decline since May 2025, tumbling to an all-time intraday low of Rs 92.35 before closing at Rs 92.16 against the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/us-dolar">US dollar</a>. </p><p>The currency remains under pressure amid a surge in oil prices and a widening trade deficit. Its previous close was at Rs 91.49 on Monday, and the forex market was closed on Tuesday on account of Holi. Its previous low was Rs 91.98 on January 31.</p><p>This prevailing risk-off sentiment, coupled with high energy costs, is expected to keep the currency under pressure in the near term. Investors are closely monitoring the longevity of the West Asia conflict, as a prolonged standoff would likely drive up the import cost of energy and precious metals, while hindering export growth, Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said.</p><p>He added that Spot USDINR faces immediate resistance at 92.60, while key support is firmly established at 91.80.</p>.Rupee slumps 67 paise to close at all-time low of 92.16 against US dollar.<p>With India being a major importer of crude from the Gulf region, the sharp rise in oil prices — which jumped nearly 10 per cent to the $76-78 range — has pressured the rupee by increasing the country’s import bill and widening trade deficit concerns, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst — Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said.</p><p>The currency had earlier shown some stability following the Union Budget and the recent US-India trade deal, but the renewed spike in crude prices has reversed part of those gains. If geopolitical tensions persist and oil prices remain elevated, pressure on the rupee could continue in the near term.</p><p>Technically, the rupee is expected to trade in a 91.50-92.75 range, with volatility likely to remain high depending on crude price movement, global risk sentiment, and capital flows, Trivedi added.</p><p>Meanwhile, Sensex tumbled 1,122.66 points or 1.40 per cent to settle at 79,116.19. On Wednesday, it opened over 1,700 points lower, and the Nifty opened nearly 500 points lower, before settling at 24,480.50.</p>.Rupee slumps 69 paise to all-time low of 92.18 against US dollar in early trade.<p>Among sectors, almost all the major sectoral indices closed in the negative territory, but the Metal Index lost the most, shedding over 4 per cent. Technically, after a gap-down open, the market hovered between the 24,300/78,500 to 24,600/79,500 range, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, said.</p><p>With this two-day fall in the stock market (Monday and Wednesday), investors' wealth eroded by Rs 16.32 lakh crore.</p><p>Ankit Patel, Co-founder & Partner — Arunasset Investment Services, said the biggest concern currently is the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Roughly 2.1-2.5 million barrels of India’s oil imports — about half of our total crude imports — move through this route. </p><p>Any closure or disruption would immediately push oil prices higher and create supply uncertainty. "Higher crude prices have a direct macroeconomic impact on India. For every 1 dollar rise in oil prices, India’s current account deficit typically widens by roughly 2 billion dollars. A wider current account deficit places pressure on the rupee and complicates macro stability," Patel said.</p>.Fintech unicorn Moneyview files DRHP for IPO; seeks to raise Rs 1,500 crore.<p>Bond markets have already begun reacting. The country's 10-year government bond yield has moved toward 6.7 per cent, as investors price in higher inflation and external vulnerability from elevated oil prices. </p><p>Rising yields increase the government’s borrowing costs and eventually push up lending rates across the economy. In the near term, this environment could keep markets volatile, but the key variables investors should watch, are oil prices, bond yields, and currency stability, he further added.</p><p><strong>Volatile markets and IPO-bound firms</strong></p><p>Will volatile markets prompt IPO-bound companies to postpone their plans? Analysts said most companies will go as per their plan, and if volatility continues, they might reassess plans. From Flipkart to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rapido">Rapido</a>, according to reports, at least 24 companies are finalising their IPOs.</p><p>Shashank Udupa, Fund Manager at Smallcase, said, new-age companies, especially tech and platform businesses, are very sensitive to valuations. Their pricing depends on growth expectations and liquidity. When markets get cautious, investors naturally move toward profitable, cash-generating companies and pull back from long-duration growth stories.</p>.Geopolitical risks anchor gold; Analysts see $4,400-5,600 range.<p>"We saw this play out in 2022-23, when aggressive rate hikes, liquidity drained, and the IPO market slowed sharply," he said, adding that cash-burning companies may struggle in this environment. Those nearing breakeven with solid unit economics can still find demand.</p><p>"If the geopolitical tensions stabilise and don’t disrupt energy supply meaningfully, volatility should gradually cool. What we’re seeing now is largely risk repricing," Udupa added.</p>