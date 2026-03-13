Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee hits fresh intra-day low of 92.44 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 92.33 and kept losing ground to hit a fresh intra-day low of 92.44 against the US dollar, down 19 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 06:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 06:33 IST
Business NewsUS dollarIndian RupeeMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us