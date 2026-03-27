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Rupee hits record low of 94.56 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.18 and kept sliding to hit 94.56 against the US dollar during intra-day trade, down 60 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 07:08 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 07:08 IST
Business NewsUS dollarIndian RupeeMarkets

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