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Rupee crashes to record 95.80 against USD; settles near all-time low at 95.67

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.52, registering a gain of 16 paise from its previous all-time closing low.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 11:19 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 10:21 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

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