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Rupee hits record low of 96.14/USD, settles at fresh closing low of 95.81 against US dollar

On Thursday, the rupee weakened to a record low of 95.96 before closing with a marginal gain of 2 paise at 95.64 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 10:45 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 10:45 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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