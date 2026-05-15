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Rupee hits record low of 96.14/USD, settles at fresh closing low of 95.86/USD

Rupee has registered over 6 per cent losses so far this year, and in the past six trading sessions, it has depreciated nearly 2% as Iran war risk escalation pushed crude oil prices higher.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 10:45 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 10:45 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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