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Rupee hits record low past 94/US dollar as prospect of prolonged Iran war deepens energy risks

The rupee fell to ​94.1575 per dollar, ⁠eclipsing its previous all-time low of 93.98 hit earlier this week. It has declined about ⁠3.5% since the war began late last month.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 04:06 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 04:06 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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