Rupee moves in narrow range against US dollar in early trade

The local currency has been hovering around its all-time low level. It touched its lowest closing level of 84.10 against the dollar on October 11, 2024.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 04:08 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 04:08 IST
