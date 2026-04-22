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Rupee nears 94 against US dollar; settles 39 paise lower

The domestic unit finally ended the session at 93.83 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 39 paise from the previous close.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 10:44 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 10:44 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarketsUSD

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