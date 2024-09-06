Rupee opens 2 paise higher at 83.95 against US dollar

Mumbai: Rupee rose by 2 paise to 83.95 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid a weaker dollar against major currencies overseas.

An upward movement in the international crude oil prices, negative domestic equity markets and outflow of foreign capital capped gains in the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened 1 paisa higher at 83.96 against the greenback. The domestic unit had settled 4 paise higher at 83.97 on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the rupee had breached the crucial 84-mark for the second time within a month and settled 3 paise lower at 84.01 against the American currency.