Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee opens on flat note, rises 1 paisa to 84.07 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the rupee remained range bound as month-end demand kept the US dollar well-bid.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 05:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 05:22 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us