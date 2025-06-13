Menu
Rupee plummets 56 paise to 86.08 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 86.25 against the greenback before inching up to 86.08, down 56 paise from its previous close. The rupee had settled at 85.52 on Thursday.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 03:48 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 03:48 IST
