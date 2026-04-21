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Rupee plunges 32 paise to settle at 93.48 against US dollar

The Reserve Bank on Monday partially withdrew directives taken on April 1 to curb excessive speculation in the rupee.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 10:37 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 10:37 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollar

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