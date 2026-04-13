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Rupee plunges 49 paise to 93.32 against US dollar in early trade

On Friday, the rupee settled 32 paise lower at 92.83 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 04:06 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 04:06 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

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