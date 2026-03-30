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Rupee posts biggest annual decline in 14 years, tumbles 9.88% in FY26

The initial depreciation of the currency in FY26 was triggered after the US imposed tariffs on India, which led to a sharp surge in demand for dollars.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 14:24 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 14:24 IST
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