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Rupee rebounds 128 paise from all-time low to 93.57 against US dollar in early trade

On Friday, the rupee slumped by a massive 89 paise to close at a historic low of 94.85 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 04:33 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 04:33 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

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