Rupee rebounds from lowest level to settle 45 paise higher at 91.60 against US dollar

According to forex analysts, the Reserve Bank seems to have intervened to help the local currency from extreme volatility due to uncertainties on the ongoing war involving the US, Israel and Iran.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 10:42 IST
Published 05 March 2026, 10:42 IST
