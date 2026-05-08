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Rupee rebounds to close with 71 paise gain at 93.51 against US dollar

On Thursday, the rupee settled 27 paise higher at 94.22 against the greenback.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 10:37 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 10:37 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarketsUSD

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