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Rupee recovers 16 paise from all-time low to 95.52 against US dollar in early trade

On Tuesday, the rupee depreciated 40 paise to close at a fresh all-time low of 95.68 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 04:44 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 04:44 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

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