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Rupee recovers 41 paise from its all-time closing low to 96.45/USD in early trade

On Wednesday, the rupee made a new low of 96.95 and later closed at 96.86.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 05:09 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 05:09 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

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