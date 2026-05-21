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Rupee recovers 49 paise from all-time low to settle at 96.37 against US dollar

Forex traders said the rupee had gained after the recent geopolitical developments, but investors are still gauging the geopolitical risk and oil price sensitivity in the background.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 11:00 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 11:00 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRupeeIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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