Rupee rises 1 paisa higher against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee opened 1 paisa higher at 83.67 against the US currency on Thursday after the Federal Reserve held the rates, but a September rate cut could be on the table.

The US dollar declined marginally in overseas markets, but Brent crude oil prices rose further, limiting gains for the domestic currency.

At the interbank currency exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.67, 1 paisa higher than the previous day's close.

The domestic currency moved in a tight range of 83.67-83.69.