Rupee rises 1 paisa to 90.73 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.72 against the US dollar before slipping to 90.73, up 1 paisa against its previous close.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 05:19 IST
