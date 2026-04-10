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Rupee rises 10 paise to 92.41/USD; faces risks from rising global tensions

Forex traders said the rupee is likely to see high volatility intra-day as the deadline for RBI's instructions to banks to curb their overnight positions to $100 million closes today.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 04:41 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 04:41 IST
Business NewsmarketRupeedollar

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