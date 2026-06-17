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Rupee rises 10 paise to close at 94.50 against US dollar

In the past four trading sessions, the USD/INR pair has gained over 140 paise against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 11:28 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 11:28 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

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