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Rupee rises 10 paise to settle at 93.23 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.29 and touched an intraday high of 93.16 against the greenback.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 10:38 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

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