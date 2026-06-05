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Rupee rises 11 paise to 95.63 against US dollar ahead of RBI policy decision

On Thursday, the rupee rose 2 paise to settle at 95.74 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 04:34 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 04:34 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarketsUSD

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