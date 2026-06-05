Rupee rises 11 paise to 95.63 against US dollar ahead of RBI policy decision

<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rupee">rupee</a> appreciated 11 paise to 95.63 against the US <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dollar">dollar</a> in early trade on Friday, as market participants wait for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rbi">RBI</a> policy decision, while there has also been encouraging news from the India-US trade discussions.</p>.<p>Forex traders said the 96.00 zone remains a strong resistance area for USDINR and if the RBI signals a cautious approach toward inflation and currency stability in its policy decision, the rupee could gradually move back towards the 95.00-95.20 region in the near term.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.72, then touched 95.63 in initial trade, registering a rise of 11 paise from its previous close.</p>.<p>On Thursday, the rupee rose 2 paise to settle at 95.74 against the US dollar.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.41, higher by 0.01 per cent.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading up 0.40 per cent at USD 95.41 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.<p>Market participants are now turning their attention to the Reserve Bank of India's MPC rate decision on June 5, as inflation, growth and the rupee are under focus, traders said.</p>.Rupee rises 38 paise to 90.40 against US dollar in early trade.<p>"A more cautious RBI stance on inflation would further support debt inflows into India, providing an additional cushion for the rupee," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.</p>.<p>While markets wait for the RBI, there has also been encouraging news from the India-US trade discussions, Pabari said, adding that with negotiations entering their final day, investors are hopeful that progress on trade could improve sentiment and support future capital inflows into India.</p>.<p>On the domestic equity market front, Sensex climbed 269.93 points to 74,629.94 in opening trade, while the Nifty was up 62.4 points to 23,478.95.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 4,447.06 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a good friend and expressed confidence that the United States and India would reach a trade agreement.</p>.<p>“We will get to a deal because I like your Prime Minister a lot. He is a good friend of mine. We get along great, and we are gonna make a deal,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Thursday.</p>.<p>Moreover, the US said its strategic partnership with India remains robust and that President Donald Trump's invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Washington is a “testament” to the “great relationship” between the two leaders as well as the growing ties between the two countries.</p>