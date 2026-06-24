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Rupee rises 11 paise to close at 94.65 against US dollar

Positive sentiments in the domestic equity markets and FII inflows further supported the local unit, according to forex traders.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 10:44 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 10:44 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

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