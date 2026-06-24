Rupee rises 11 paise to close at 94.65 against US dollar

<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rupee">rupee</a> appreciated by 11 paise to settle at 94.65 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday on the back of a steep fall in global crude oil prices.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower by 2.05 per cent at USD 75.50 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.Rupee falls 10 paise to 94.86 against US dollar in early trade.<p>Positive sentiments in the domestic equity markets and FII inflows further supported the local unit, according to forex traders.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.88 and traded in the range of 94.59-94.93 during the day. It settled at 94.65 (provisional), up 11 paise from its previous close.</p>.<p>The rupee declined 13 paise to close at 94.76 against the US dollar on Tuesday.</p>.<p>"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on strengthening US dollar amid hawkish Fed and weak global markets. However, falling crude oil prices and progress in the US-Iran talks may support the rupee at lower levels. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 94.45-95.10," Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 101.63, up 0.23 per cent.</p>.Rupee falls 6 paise to 94.69 against US dollar in early trade.<p>On the domestic equity market front, Sensex climbed 790.54 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 76,991.22, while the Nifty was up 197.55 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 24,021.65.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 17.86 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to exchange data. </p>