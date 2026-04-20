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Rupee rises 13 paise to 92.78 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders, however, said the currency is likely to stay range-bound with the situation in West Asia remaining volatile after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz for shipping.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 04:34 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 04:34 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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