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Rupee rises 14 paise to close at 95.27 against US dollar

Forex traders said the rupee pared its initial losses and settled on a positive note as Brent crude oil prices and the US dollar index retreated from their elevated levels.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 10:53 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 10:53 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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