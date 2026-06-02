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Rupee rises 16 paise to 95.03 against US dollar in early trade

On Monday, the rupee depreciated 34 paise to close at 95.19 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 04:47 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 04:47 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

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