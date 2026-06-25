Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee rises 16 paise to settle at 94.39 against US dollar

Positive sentiments in the domestic equity markets and a marginally weaker greenback further supported the local unit while FII outflows prevented sharper gains, forex traders said.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 10:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 June 2026, 10:52 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us