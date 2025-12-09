Menu
Rupee rises 17 paise to close at 89.88 against US dollar

Forex traders said the weakness of the US dollar in the overseas market, amid expectations of a US Fed rate cut in December, supported the rupee at lower levels.
Published 09 December 2025, 11:21 IST
