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Rupee rises 18 paise to 96.18 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said markets found some comfort after comments from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted that diplomatic talks linked to the Iran situation were moving in a constructive direction.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 04:42 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 04:42 IST
Business NewsUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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