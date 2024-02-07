Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.03 against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 2 paise to 83.03 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday supported by positive domestic equities.

Moreover, the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market also aided sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.03 against the dollar, registering a gain of 2 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee declined marginally by 2 paise to close at 83.05 against the US dollar.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as factors such as capital inflows and stable domestic economic data supported sentiments, while hawkish FED, strong US data and global tensions weighed on the local unit.