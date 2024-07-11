Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.49 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee traded in a narrow range and appreciated 2 paise to 83.49 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, as a positive trend in domestic equities supported the local unit, while elevated crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.49, registering a rise of 2 paise from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee stayed range-bound and settled 2 paise lower at 83.51 against the US dollar.

"Persistent demand for the dollar from local importers has capped the rupee's potential gains, yet its outlook remains optimistic, buoyed by recent positive economic indicators," CR Forex Advisors MD-Amit Pabari said.