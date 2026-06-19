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Rupee rises 20 paise to 94.20 against US dollar in early trade

On Tuesday, the rupee settled 10 paise higher at 94.40 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 04:49 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 04:49 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

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