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Rupee rises 20 paise to 94.25 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market the rupee opened at 94.36, then gained momentum and touched 94.25, registering a gain of 20 paise from its previous low.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 04:58 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 04:58 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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