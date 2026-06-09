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Rupee rises 20 paise to 95.41 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the rupee opened on a positive note after Israel and Iran agreed to deescalate and ease strikes.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 04:50 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 04:50 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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