Rupee rises 21 paise to 90.44 against the US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.66 against the US dollar, then gained some ground to touch 90.44, registering a gain of 21 paise over its previous close.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 05:11 IST
